OBITUARY: Grace Yvonne Young

Grace Yvonne Young, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN died peacefully at her home Thursday morning, October 23, 2025. She was born May 25, 1943 in Trenton, Missouri. She grew up in the greater middle Tennessee area, including Altamont, where she graduated from Oneida Institute in 1961. She moved to Nashville shortly after meeting her future husband, and started a magnificent journey that spanned 7 states, coast to coast, two children, three grandchildren, and finally settled in the Murfreesboro community in 2005.

She was the loving wife and soul mate to Richard “Dick” Young for 55 years, who preceded her in death by 4 years and two days, both of them passing on a Thursday in October. She was also preceded in death by her father, Reverend Ben Walker, mother Maxine Walker, sister Carolyn Walker, and by her brother Paul Walker, all from the middle Tennessee area.

She was the loving mother of daughter Kimberly Roland of Christiana, TN and son Christopher Young and his wife Jan Young of East Berlin, PA. She was the grandmother of James Roland of Murfreesboro, as well as Blake and Ethan Young of East Berlin, PA. She is also survived by her maternal aunt, Shirley Beck, her sister-in-law Nancy Walker, niece Rachel Walker, and nephew Stephen Walker.

Visitation with the Young family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Saturday, January 3, 2026, from 1:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Judes Children’s Hospital and an online guestbook is available for the Young family at www.woodfinchapel.com.