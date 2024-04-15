OBITUARY: Deborah Ann Raines

Deborah Ann Raines, age 61, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

She was the daughter of the late Gary and Dorothy Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Willie Frances.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Raines; daughters, Michelle Sanders and husband Jason, Devin Ayala and husband Rudy; grandchildren, Annlee Sanders, Paige Sanders, Levi Ayala, Miles Ayala, Elias Ayala, Eli Jason Sanders, and Liam Ayala; brother, Don Thomas and wife Charla; sister, Fran Hixson and husband R.B.; and many other family and friends.

Deborah was a faithful and long-time member of East Main Church of Christ. She selflessly dedicated her life to teaching and caring for children, from substitute teaching to the cafeteria she made sure each child was taken care of. When she was not at work, she could be found cherishing her beloved seven grandchildren. Deborah was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, April 18, 2024 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A celebration of life will begin at 2:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Deborah asked that memorial donations be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/.

