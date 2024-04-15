OBITUARY: Jimmie J. Burlison

Jimmie J. Burlison, age 77, passed away Friday, April 12, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Jean “Renee” Palmore and great-grandson, William Douglas Sisco.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Barbara Burlison; children, Jimmie “Jay” Burlison, Jr., Jenny M. Cobb, Jason T. Burlison (Gwen), Jennifer Burlison (Ryan), and Jeanette Whitman; grandchildren, Taylor James Whitman, Christen Tidwell, Breanna Blake, Ireland Burlison, Scotland Burlison, and KellieMae Burlison; four great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Jimmie was a truck driver for over 30 years. He loved traveling with his wife Barbara and spending time with his grandkids. He was a devoted and determined man which showed in his journey of sobriety for 43 years. He was extremely proud of his recovery and gave all glory to God.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, April 17, 2024 from 11:00-1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with burial following at Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

