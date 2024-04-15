OBITUARY: Betty V. Smith

Betty V. Smith, age 87, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Traditions of Smyrna.

She was the daughter of the late Jesse A. and Mary Francis Vance and she was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. Smith.

She is survived by sons, Joe Moore of Woodbury, TN, James “Porky” King of Hartsville, TN and Terry King and his wife Cheryl of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Teresia Caldwell and her husband Mike of Murfreesboro, TN and Cathy Barrett and her husband Charlie of Murfreesboro, TN; stepdaughter, Diane Condra and her husband Larry; sister, Martha Haley; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy and Buddy Vance and sister, Carol Jackson.

Graveside services for Betty will be at One O’clock the afternoon of Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Lenny Farmer officiating. Friends are invited to visitation from Four O’clock till Eight O’clock on Monday, April 15, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Mrs. Smith was widely traveled with one of her favorite trips to Israel. She loved antiques and owned several antique shops in the area.

The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Gentiva Hospice and especially Heather, for their wonderful and loving care for their mom.

