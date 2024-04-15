OBITUARY: Collin Ray Roberts

In Loving Memory of Collin Ray Roberts, age 22, who passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

He was a native of Murfreesboro, TN and the son of Angela Sanders Dunkerson of Smithville, TN, and Mark Roberts of Readyville, TN.

Collin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray Sanders, Louis and Meredith Roberts, and a sister, Kayla Wells.

Collin is survived by his mother, Angela Sanders Dunkerson and step-father Steven of Smithville, TN; father, Mark Anthony Roberts of Readyville, TN; son, River Ray Roberts of Smithville, TN; brother, Matt Roberts of Gallatin, TN; sisters, Dallas Roberts of Dallas, TX, Alexis Fletcher and her husband Austin and their son Reece of Woodbury, TN, and Haliey Wells of Smithville, TN; and a grandmother, Brenda Sanders of Smithville, TN.

On April 10, 2024, the world lost a truly remarkable soul, Collin, who was cherished as a devoted father, beloved son, adored brother, and passionate enthusiast of life. He departed this world far too soon, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, generosity, and unwavering love that will forever echo in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born on August 19, 2001, Collin would spread joy and warmth wherever he went. His infectious sense of humor could brighten even the darkest of days, lifting the spirits of all who crossed his path. He had a gift for finding the humor in life’s challenges and his laughter was a reminder of the beauty of joy in every moment.

Collin’s heart was as big as his smile, and he would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. His selflessness knew no bounds, and he touched countless lives with his compassion and kindness. Whether it was offering a helping hand or a listening ear, Collin was always there for those who needed him.

Collin had a deep and abiding faith in God. His spirituality was a guiding force in his life, providing strength, comfort, and purpose in times of joy and sorrow alike. He found solace in his relationship with God and lived each day with faith and gratitude in his heart.

Collin also had a passion for animals and dirt bike racing that was unmatched. He found joy and companionship in the company of animals, nurturing a deep connection with the natural world. And when he wasn’t spending time with furry friends, he could often be found tearing up the trails on his dirt bike, embracing the thrill of the ride and the freedom of the open road.

As a father, son, and brother, Collin was a source of love, guidance, and inspiration to all who knew him. His love knew no bounds, and he cherished every moment spent with his family and friends. Though his absence leaves a void that can never be filled, his memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved him dearly.

Collin’s physical presence may be gone, but his spirit will continue to shine brightly through his son and the lives of all who knew and loved him. His legacy of laughter, generosity, faith, and passion will serve as a guiding light, inspiring us to live each day with love, kindness, and joy.

A Celebration of Collin’s life will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, where friends and family will come together to share stories, laughter, and cherished memories of his remarkable journey.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for a headstone purchase, or because of Collin’s love for animals, to PAWS of Rutherford County in memory and honor of Collin.

As we bid farewell to Collin, let us take comfort in knowing that he now rests in eternal peace, surrounded by the love of God, his sister, and the beauty of nature. May his spirit continue to guide us, reminding us to live each day with faith, love, and gratitude.

Forever in our hearts, Collin Ray Roberts will be remembered fondly and dearly missed. With deepest sympathies, Collin’s Mom, Dad, and Sister.

An online guestbook for the Roberts family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/