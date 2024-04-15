Britain Has Arrived in Smyrna

The British are coming. The British are coming. Well, actually there are now two places to get British food in Smyrna.

When Chris Carson, who was born and raised in East London, decided to settle down in Tennessee with his wife Amanda, who is a Smyrna native, he was made to feel welcome immediately. But he missed the British food he grew up with. The couple decided to do something about it by opening The British Shoppe in historic downtown Smyrna’s Depot District.

“I wished there was a bloody British shop down the road, somewhere that I could just go and get some proper food, so we decided let’s do this,” Carson told WKRN.

The couple will be providing Middle Tennessee with an assortment of the best imported foods, gifts, and collectables. A lot of the foods they will be carrying will be vegan, sugar-free and gluten free.

Opening day, the community support continued when hundreds showed up to enjoy free tastings and live music provided by Allen Price, a singer and songwriter friend of the Carsons.

The British Shoppe is located at 122 Front Street in Smyrna. It will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit them on Facebook and Instagram.

Nessie’s British Delights is also providing the community with great treats from across the pond. It is a food truck and take out that can also be found in Smyrna. Take out is available from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Mondays at 5368 Seminary Road or delivery for a $10 fee. The truck can also be found on Tuesdays at Gold’s Gym at 567 South Lowry Street.

The food truck provides “simply the best fish and chips” according to one of their customers, made by British expatriates.

The British fusion food also includes Highland Scotch Eggs, Peppered Steak Butty and Chips, Breakfast Butty and Chips, Beer Battered Sausage and Chips and more. Sides include items like Breaded Mushrooms with Garlic Mayo; Mushy Peas; and Crisps topped with a choice of salt, prawn cocktail, cheese and onion or bacon frazzles.

“The deserts are world class,” added a reviewer. Deserts include Lemon Curd Tarts made with homemade lemon curd; Sticky Toffee Pudding; and Creamed Scones.

Reach Nessie’s British Delights by calling 615-879-8054. Texting is the best way to reach them.