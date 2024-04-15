Logan’s Roadhouse Launches Gift Card Offer of Buy $50 Get $10

Logan’s Roadhouse , the leading steakhouse known for its scratch-made rolls, mesquite grilled steaks, and ice-cold beer, is serving up a flavorful gift of savings for every mom, dad and grad with a steak-craving! When you buy more, you get more. Starting Monday April 15, 2024, for a limited time only, guests will receive a free $10 Bonus Card when purchasing $50 or more in gift cards.

“Celebration season is upon us, and we all know that the most memorable gifts come in small packages! As we embrace graduation season and look ahead towards Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, we encourage guests to give a gift card that unlocks all their Roadhouse favorites,” said Shawn Van Winkle, Senior Director of Marketing for Logan’s Roadhouse. “When you give the gift of Logan’s, you will also get a gift card to use so you can spoil yourself too!”

Logan’s Roadhouse gift cards are available for purchase in-restaurant and online. To purchase gift cards, visit https://LogansRoadhouse.com/gift-cards/ or visit your nearest Logan’s Roadhouse location. Find your nearest Roadhouse at https://LogansRoadhouse.com/locations/ .

Source: Restaurant News

