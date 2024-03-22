OBITUARY: Debbie Elaine Hale Mays

Mrs. Debbie Elaine Hale Mays, age 60, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at Ascension St. Thomas West in Nashville, TN.

Survivors include Children, James Gerome Scott, Chasiti R.N. Rice, Rolanda Elaine and Roshawn Lamar Mays; Mother, Hattie Mae Hale; Sister, Carolyn Farmer; Grandchildren, Jaidyn G. Scott, Ryan E. Mays; Bonus Brothers, Maurice L., and Billy R. Dawson; Host of other relatives and friends.

Services are as follow: Funeral service Saturday, March 23, 2024, 2:30 PM at First Baptist Church, 738 East Castle St., Murfreesboro, TN. Eulogist: Pastor James McCarroll. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery.

Please keep the Mays family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 611 So. Highland Ave., Murfreesboro, TN 37130, 615-893-4323. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/jc-hellum-funeral-home

