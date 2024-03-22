OBITUARY: Rebecca Lou ‘Becky’ Davis

Rebecca Lou “Becky” Davis, age 88 of Murfreesboro passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband, James William “Bill” Davis, her parents, James Whitaker Smith, and Loudelia Blankenship, a sister Margaret Brandon.

Mrs. Davis was a member of Mt. Tabor Cumberland Presbyterian Church and retired from Mitchell-Neilson Elementary and had taught in Rutherford County for over 35 years. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an International Society whose members are outstanding Women Educators. Mrs. Davis enjoyed traveling with her Lolligagger friends.

She is survived by her children, Whit Davis and wife Cheryl, Lou Davis, Martha Smith and Randy; grandchildren, Tim Davis and wife Katherine, Taylor Givens, Davis DiNardo and Katelyn; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Livvy, Oakley; sister, Jenny Travis; brother, Donnie Newman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to be made to Alive Hospice or Mt. Tabor Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be from 12 Noon until 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 24th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, March 24th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Private graveside service will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/