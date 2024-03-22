OBITUARY: Susan Diane Robinson

Susan Diane Robinson, age 72, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

She was born in Cobleskill, New York to the late Freddy and Justine Osborne Sperbeck.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Mike Sperbeck and Scott Sperbeck.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Robinson; children, Melissa Rodriguez, Armando Rodriguez (Tahnika), and Lesley Savage (David); grandchildren, Alyssa McGill (Anthony), Chloe Rodriguez, Jacob Lyons, Katelyn Lyons; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Gabe, Maddux, Gavin, and Camryn McGill; sister, Kathy Sperbeck Hall; brother, Robert Sperbeck (Debra); sister-in-law, Debra Sperbeck; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

Susan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing bingo, painting, crocheting, and antiques. She will be remembered for her loving and generous heart, who always put others before herself.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 22, 2024 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Susan’s celebration of life will follow at 6:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

