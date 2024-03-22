Fountains at Gateway Breaks Ground on Two Fountains Plaza

Fountains at Gateway has broken ground on Two Fountains Plaza, announced developer Scott Graby. The upcoming five-story building will be situated in phase two of the development, directly across from the fully leased One Fountains Plaza four-story building with its corporate offices, restaurants and retail.

Two Fountains Plaza will include underground parking, Studio at Fountains corporate office suites and meeting space on the first and second floors, and Atrium at Fountains – a 52-unit luxury condominium community – on the top three floors. Completion is slated for late 2025.

Atrium at Fountains is Murfreesboro’s first luxury, European-style condominium development and will offer an unparalleled living experience. The spacious condominiums, which start in the mid-$500,000s, will feature light-filled, high-end finishes in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each modern residence will include an open living and dining area that adjoins a sleek kitchen with an island, and a large primary suite with ensuite bath. Most residences will feature a floor-to-ceiling glass wall system that opens to a large, private covered terrace. Condominium owners will have underground secure parking, a private lobby and access-controlled traction elevators to their floor.

Atrium owners will enter their residence via an exclusive 40-foot by 120-foot, three-story tropical atrium featuring a 30-foot waterfall, fire pit seating area, gazebo, meandering walkways and hidden seating areas nestled throughout the gardens. The Gallery space features a linear fireplace, comfortable seating and a dramatic art installation that reaches to the glass dome 50 feet above. An exclusive owners’ lounge includes an executive dining room seating 12, warming kitchen and big-screen viewing area. Additional amenities include a fitness center, pet wash station and secure dog walk area, concierge and package pickup, and complimentary access to Studio at Fountains meeting space and café.

“We are delighted to unveil our plans for this exciting new phase of Fountains at Gateway and look forward to building on the success of the fully occupied first phase.” said Graby. “Following the debut of our sales center and showroom kitchen this past weekend, we are already seeing better than expected reservation momentum for what will be the most unique living experience ever presented in Murfreesboro.”

Subsequent development plans for Fountains at Gateway Phase Two include a five-story, boutique hotel connected by skybridge to the atrium level of the condominiums. The hotel fitness center and plunge pool on the skybridge will be shared with condominium owners. Graby said he is in discussions with two local chefs regarding another restaurant on the ground floor of the hotel, and additional venue space will increase capacity for events at the View at Fountains. Street-facing retail or health services will complete the ground floor.

Hearthstone Properties’ development team for Fountains at Gateway Phase Two includes Tyler Thayer, principal architect at Paradym Studio; Dan Broadbeck, general contractor with Compass Partners; Wilson Girgenti, MPE engineers; Ragan Smith, site and landscape contractor; Greenrise Technologies, atrium consultant; Michael Glaser, Nashville Modern Cabinetry. Sales are headed by Zach and Taylor Griest of Zach Taylor Real Estate from their offices adjacent to the Atrium Showroom on the second floor of One Fountains Plaza.