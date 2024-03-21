Top 5 Stories From March 21, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from March 21, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Opry Mills

Looking for some spring fun? Check out these five Easter events happening this weekend! Read more

2George Strait’s Longtime Manager, Erv Woolsey, Has Died

photo from The Erv Woolsey Co

Iconic artist manager, record promotion executive, creative advocate and innovator Eugene Ervine “Erv” Woolsey passed peacefully Wednesday morning in Clearwater, Florida. Read more

3The Latest on Missing Student Riley Strain

Officials focused their efforts in the search of Strain at the Cheatham Lock and Dam near Ashland City Wednesday. Read more

4Road Construction and Lane Closures March 21-27, 2024

Here where drivers can expect construction and road closures in Middle Tennessee March 21-27. Read more

5Driver Injured in Dump Truck Crash in Rutherford Co.

Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff\’s Office

One person was injured following a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Read more

