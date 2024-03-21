Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this spring season? Here’s five Easter events happening this weekend!
1. Spring Events During Tennessee Tulip Festival
March 2024, Date and Times Vary
Lucky Ladd Farms
4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville, TN
Bring your whole family to some of the most egg-citing events of the year. Lucky Ladd have multiple events happening during their Tennessee Tulip Festival that starts this month. The events are listed below.
Tennessee Tulip Festival – Mar 16 – Apr 14
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – March 23, 24, 29, 30
Easter Egg Hunts with the Easter Bunny- March 23, 24, 29, 30
Pups in the Park Days- March 23, 24
Learn more
2. Easter Bunny Pictures
Saturday, March 23, 10am
Rutherford Farmers Cooperatives
985 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Join us for Easter Bunny Pictures! Bring your kids or *friendly* pets to get pictures with the Easter bunny! We will also have a live bunny to see at each location! While this event is free, we do encourage you to shop while you are there in the store! We hope to see you there!
3. Easter Bunny Visits
March 15 – March 30
Monday – Saturday – 11am – 7pm
Sundays – 12pm – 6pm
Stones River Town Centre
1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Spring is in the air flowers are blooming and the Easter Bunny is making his rounds! If you’re looking for a memorable way to celebrate Easter in Murfreesboro, then look no further than Stones River Town Centre. From the excitement of meeting the Easter Bunny to the laughter shared over silly poses it’s a memory that will be treasured for years to come
4. Easter Cookie Decoration Class
Learn how you can decorate Easter theme cookies for beginners! You will have access to self guided materials, as well as a live demonstration, so that you can follow along at your own pace, and learn at your own pace. The class is $55 this includes five undecorated cookies, icing bags, edible pen, practice material, take-home box and more. Learn more
5. Easter Fun at Oflow
Saturday, March 23, 10am-2pm
Oflow
115 N Maple St, Downtown Murfreesboro, TN
Bring yourself, kids, family, and friends and decorate easter egg shaped cookies, $5 for 1 or 3 for $10. After cookies and enjoying treats, take a photo with the Easter bunny.