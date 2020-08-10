David Richard Ploucher, age 63 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. A native of Soldier, IA, he was the son of the late William and Margaret Schumm Ploucher.

Mr. Ploucher is survived by his wife, Sandra Nolan Ploucher; daughter, Melissa Ploucher Rankin and her husband Kenneth; granddaughters, Jenna and Brianna Rankin all of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Janet Pancher and her husband Hugh of Smyrna, TN, Doris Walden and her husband Dennis of Helena, MT, Joan Frame of Pasadena, TX; and his loving fur baby Louie.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father John Sims Baker officiating. A 1:30 PM graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Nashville, TN with Terry Baggott, Jim Balwin, Joe Mathney, Hugh Pancher, John Furgess, Kenneth Nolan, Andrew Murr, Kenneth Nolan, III, Garland Rose, Tom and Tim Nolan, John Bell, and Dr. William Kilcoyne serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Ploucher was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, a US Army veteran, and retired after 35 years of service from Nashville Electric Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Mr. Ploucher.

