Mark A. Swain, age 59, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro. He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, William Swain. He is survived by his mother, Gussie Swain; sister, Diane Corzatt of Jamestown, TN and niece, Victoria Ramsey.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.