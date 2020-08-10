Christiana Middle School parents, we need to update you about an issue we are addressing at Christiana Middle School.

We have two employees at the school who have tested positive for COVID-19, we have two others who are exhibiting symptoms and 10 others who must complete a precautionary quarantine because they had close contact with those individuals. Those on quarantine include some members of the school’s administration and leadership team.

Because of these circumstances, we unfortunately need to transition Christiana Middle School to all distance-learning starting the first day of school, which is this Thursday, Aug. 13, through Friday, Aug. 21. In-person students will be able to begin their classes at school starting Monday, Aug. 24.

We know this is going to cause an inconvenience for some parents and that many of you likely have questions about logistics, laptop check-outs, and other issues. The school’s principal, Dr. Kyle Nix, will be reaching out to all parents to give you more specific information about the first week and a half of school.

Again, we know this will be a hardship for some parents but we want to ensure we are maintaining a safe learning environment for our students and employees. This temporary distance-learning scenario is part of our containment and mitigation plan for COVID-19.