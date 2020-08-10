Emilio C. García Leal, 66, of Smyrna, TN, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was a native of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Mr. Garcia is survived by his parents, Agustin Garcia, and Santos Leal; wife, Bertha Garcia; daughter, Stephanie Garcia; grandsons, Fernando and Christopher; sisters, Maricela Garcia (David), Olga Lidia Garcia (Mario); brothers, José Luis Garcia (Maribel), Jaime Garcia (Sandra); and multiple nieces and nephews.

Mr. Garcia was a resident of Rutherford County since the mid 80s, and ran his own painting business. He was a hard working, generous, and caring individual who through the years helped many families become legal residents and citizens. In his spare time he enjoyed playing various video games, and spending time with his grandsons, and his family here in Tennessee, Texas, and Mexico.

Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am at St. Luke Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 12. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.