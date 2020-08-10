On Friday, August 7, 2020, Millicent Anita Leiter, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 73 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Millie, as she was lovingly known, was born on October 15, 1946 in Wheeling, West Virginia to William and Mary (Allison) McKillop. She received her nursing degree from the Ohio Valley General Hospital School of Nursing in Wheeling in 1968 and the following night, June 8th, she married the love of her life Elmer Edward Leiter. Together they had a son William “Bill” Edward and two daughters, Amy Lynn and Julie Alison.

Millie worked for 39 years at the former Middle Tennessee Medical Center in Murfreesboro with the majority of those years spent comforting patients in the Coronary Care Unit. She showered her patients and their loved ones with love and compassion during their most difficult time. Even after retiring from MTMC, she continued to provide care to patients as a home caregiver.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Amy Lynn, step-father Hoyte R. Barrett, brother Perry Marvin McKillop, mother and father-in-law Floyd and Margaret Leiter, brother-in-law Robert Leiter and her favorite uncle Marvin Allison. She is survived by her husband Elmer, son Bill (Jennifer) Leiter of Evans, Georgia; daughter Julie (Kevin) Greve of Lascassas; grandsons Aaron (Marissa) Greve of Urbana, Ohio; Jacob Greve of Urbana, Ohio; and Parker Leiter of Evans, Georgia; and one great granddaughter Aurora Greve. Also surviving are her sister Alison (Fred) Gromen of Austin, Texas; step-sister Elizabeth Bauman of Woodbury; sister-in-law Doris Trobaugh of South Bend, Indiana; sister-in law Anna Lee (Bernie) Abendshein of Sawyer, Michigan; brother-in-law Richard Leiter of Bell Buckle; and a very special aunt Arnette Allison of Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Millie requested that you please vote for Trump in November 2020! An online guestbook is available for the Leiter family at www.woodfinchapel.com.