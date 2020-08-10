Kaye Young, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born in Bell Buckle, TN to the late James Richards and Julia Bomar. She is also preceded in death by his stepfather, Clyde Bomar, and sister, Cynthia Taylor.

Mrs. Young is survived by her husband, Glenn Young; children, Renee Roberts and her husband Bart, Regina Kroll and her husband Jason, and Rick Young and his wife Jo; grandchildren, Calli Blackwell and her husband Justin, Isabella Roberts, Mia Roberts, Ava Young, Bo Young, and Jake Kroll; and her siblings, Clyde Bomar III, Terri Walchshauser, and Steve Bomar.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

