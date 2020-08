A football player at Rockvale High School tested positive for COVID-19, confirmsĀ James Evans, Communications Director for Rutherford County Schools.

This player and five others have been quarantined as a precaution based on contact tracing procedures.

Rockvale High School football coach Rick Rice told the Murfreesboro Post that the six football players will quarantine for 14 days.

Rockvale High School is located at 6545 Highway 99 in Rockvale and is part of the Rutherford County Schools system.