Lawrence David Rooney II, age 49, of LaVergne, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020. A native of Mobile, AL, he was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence David Rooney Sr.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at LifePoint Church in Smyrna. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his mother, Juanita Sanders Rooney; children, Mallory Rooney, Chris Rooney, and Brandon Rooney; brother, Jeffrey Rooney; along with much loving extended family and friends.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.