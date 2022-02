Dava F. Kirkpatrick age 87, passed away on January 28, 2022.

Dava was born in South Pittsburgh, TN worked as a nurse in Texas before moving to Murfreesboro. Dava was of The Catholic Faith.

Dava was preceded in death by her parents, David Kirkpatrick and Louise Kirkpatrick; daughters, Mary Lou Fuenzalida and Edie Guidry Fleck; sister, Phoeba Bruce; niece, Terri Kitchens; grandchildren, Kristina Fuenzalida (Brandon Ciolino, deceased), Stephanie Feunzalida Dionne (Charles), Raymond Fuenzalida (partner Andrew), Seth Dauenhauer (son of Edie); great-grandchildren, Eloise and Gabriel Dionne.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time. Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com