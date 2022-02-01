Judy Foster, age 75, passed away on January 28, 2022. She was a native of Canon City, Colorado, and a resident of Rutherford County.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace Tompkins and Alice Witcher Tompkins; husband Albert Foster; and brother, LeRoy Tompkins.

She is survived by her son, Jody Grimes; daughter, Dawn (Brian) Reamer; and brother, Tommy Tompkins.

No service is planned at this time.

