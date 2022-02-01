Engle Gene “Sonny” Stahl, Jr., age 93, passed away January 30, 2022 at Alive Hospice facility.

He was born in Steubenville, OH, and a resident of Rutherford County.

Gene served in the United States Navy and was a Buyer for Nissan Motor Company.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Engle Gene Stahl, Sr., and Roma R. Thompson Stahl Dickson; wife, Priscilla Conrad Stahl; son, Steven C. Stahl; and brother, David T. Stahl.

He is survived by his son, Richard (Diane) Stahl; daughter, Judith (Ken) Creek; and grandchildren, Christi, Ryan, Hilary, Ariel, Matthew, Megan, Mary-Kate.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Graveside will follow at 1:00 PM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422