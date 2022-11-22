OBITUARY: Danny Lee Parker

Danny Lee Parker, age 63 of LaVergne, TN, passed from this life into the nest, peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, with his beloved wife Regina of 22 years by his side.

Danny is best remembered as a man who loved his wife, his sons, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Danny was a beloved family man, friend, avid fisherman, traveler, and storyteller. There is no doubt he is taking his next adventure in heaven with a big smile on his face and talking about his favorite fishing spots.

He was a retired Rutherford County School bus owner and operator who enjoyed all the children he met along his routes. He was never one to let an opportunity to tell a funny memory or story pass him by with the grin he was always sporting. He will be greatly missed by all those who had the privilege to know him and love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Parker and Mary Elizabeth Ingram Taylor and a brother, Donald Ray Parker.

Danny is survived by his wife Regina White Parker; sons, Ricky Lee Parker and his wife Roshelle of Murfreesboro, TN, Bobby James Parker and his wife Connie of Lebanon, TN, and Eric Nathaniel Sanders and his wife Allison of LaVergne, TN; grandchildren, Forrest Lee Parker, and his wife MaryHelen, Drake James Parker and his wife Ally, Jacy Shay Shumate, Savannah Mai Parker, and Gracelyn Claire Sanders; and great-grandchildren, Dayton James Parker, and Gianna Lauren Parker.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Brother Carroll Crosslin officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with Pedro Lopez, Michael Crosslin, Tylor Cason, Brian Neal, Drake Parker, and Wayne Bogle serving as pallbearers.

