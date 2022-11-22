OBITUARY: Gladys Thomas Davidson

Gladys Thomas Davidson, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Community Care Nursing Home.

She was born in Cookeville and attended Salem Creek and Midway Church of Christ. She was a retired nurse.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, William D. Thomas and Susan Riley Thomas; son, Dan Thomas Richards; brothers, Ralph Thomas, John Thomas; sisters, Lassie T. Swindell, Pauline T. McClaurin, Dorothy T. Merriman, Edith T. Francis, and Sue T. Floyd.

She is survived by husband, James David Davidson; sons, Frank (Sheila) Richards, David (Rhonda) Richards; daughter, Cynthia (Lt. Col William) Wallin; eleven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna with Billy Webb officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

