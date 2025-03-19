OBITUARY: Dana Morrow

Dana Palmer Morrow, age 64 of La Vergne died Monday March 17, 2025, at his home. He was a native of Madisonville, KY and was preceded in death by his father, Alton Morrow.

Mr. Morrow retired from Caterpillar Financial as a Business Analyst. He enjoyed fishing in Percy Priest Lake, woodworking, and spending time with his family.

Mr. Morrow is survived by wife of 33 years, Lisa Morrow, children; Chris Morrow and wife Diana, and Chelsey Morrow; granddaughter; Rivera Morrow; mother, Jean Rice Smith; step-sister, Phyllis Kerrick and Husband Steve Kerrick; niece, Kristie Kerrick Servais and husband Steve Servais; great niece, Samantha Servais; niece, Holan Shetlar and husband Derek Shetlar; great nephew, Austen Shetler; Uncle, Ray Messamore and wife Sandy Messamore; Cousins, Andrea & Jason Messamore, Pam Bowyer and Rona Locke and a host of other family and friends.

A memorial gathering will be Friday March 21st 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com