Powerball Jackpot Now at $416 Million

March 19, 2025 – The Powerball jackpot keeps climbing! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night on March 17, 2025 – the white balls 11, 18, 23, 38, 60, plus the red Powerball 9.

So, the Powerball big prize will roll to an estimated $416 million ($194.1 million cash) for the next drawing on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Powerball® drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

Rank Prize Date Lottery 1 $2.040 Billion Nov. 7, 2022 California 2 $1.765 Billion Oct. 11, 2023 California 3 $1.586 Billion Jan. 13, 2016 California

Florida

Tennessee 4 $1.326 Billion April 6, 2024 Oregon 5 $1.080 Billion July 19, 2023 California 6 $842.4 Million Jan. 1, 2024 Michigan 7 $768.4 Million Mar. 27, 2019 Wisconsin 8 $758.7 Million Aug. 23, 2017 Massachusetts 9 $754.6 Million Feb. 6, 2023 Washington 10 $731.1 Million Jan. 20, 2021 Maryland

