OBITUARY: Steven Earl Hasty

With heavy hearts and unbearable disbelief and sadness, we announce the passing of Steve Hasty, who left this world on March 15, 2025, at the age of 53. His loss has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of those who loved him. Steve was more than a husband, a father, and a friend—he was a performer, an entertainer, and the life of the party. As a wedding DJ and karaoke host, he didn’t just press play; he brought people together, creating moments of joy and celebration that will be cherished forever. Whether he was playing the perfect song for someone’s first dance, encouraging a shy singer to take the mic, or jumping in himself—often in full costume—to put on a show, Steve had a way of making every night feel like a celebration. His energy was infectious, and he could turn an ordinary evening into something unforgettable. He made life feel bigger, brighter, and more meaningful.

Steve was also a proud American and a true patriot. A U.S. Navy veteran, he served his country with honor for 10 years, dedicating himself to the values of duty, service, and integrity. His love for America was evident in everything he did. Those who knew him understood just how deeply that love ran—he proudly wore the flag and incorporated red, white, and blue into his everyday attire. His patriotism wasn’t just something he spoke about; it was something he lived each day. He truly embodied what it meant to be a proud and devoted American.

But beyond the music and patriotism, Steve’s greatest joy was his family. He leaves behind his loving wife of 32 years, Karen Rae Hasty, his partner in all things, and his two beloved daughters, Kayla Rae Hasty, and Raegan Nichole Hasty, who were the light of his life. His absence is felt in every space he once filled. Though the stage may be quiet now, his songs, his stories, and his spirit will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved him. His memory will never fade. Rest easy. We will miss you forever.

Steve is also survived by his mother Carolyn Lee Pitts and husband Stan Pitts; sister, Angela “Angie” Morgan, and several other beloved family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Hasty.

Visitation will be Sunday March 23rd 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Private graveside to be held at a later date at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com