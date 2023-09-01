OBITUARY: Cynthia Diane Jones Hicks

Cynthia Diane Jones Hicks, age 68, passed away on August 29, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born in Clarksville and was a resident of Rutherford County. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Cynthia loved the mountains and hanging out on the porch watching animals and people.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Jones and Evelyn Kirk Brown.

She is survived by her daughters, Shannon (Oscar) Floyd, Judith (Sabrina) Juby; and grandchildren, Alexis and Louis Floyd.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

