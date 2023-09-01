OBITUARY: Jewel Marie Whiting

Jewel Marie Whiting, age 21 of Smyrna, Tennessee, a beloved daughter, sister, and friend, passed away on August 27, 2023.

She was born on August 2, 2002, in Port Huron, Michigan.

Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Rachael and Jacob Warren; her father, Jason Andrew Whiting; four siblings, Tyler, Jade, Brock, and Mason; uncle, John Rzadkowolski; aunts, Christina Rzadkowolski, Angela and husband Jason Ridinger, Amy Davis and husband Mike; maternal grandparents, John and Gail Rzadkowolski; and a host of other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Sharon Whiting.

From an early age, Jewel displayed immense creativity and artistic talent and stood out among her peers. These qualities shaped her into the remarkable woman she became. She attended Stewarts Creek High School and graduated from the Aaron Academy in 2020. Her passion for photography and design led her to pursue a career as a Custom Cabinetry Designer at Tiger Cabinetry in Smyrna. Jewel’s exceptional talent and dedication enabled her to work her way up within the organization where she also gained a second family. She poured her heart and soul into every project she took on, leaving a lasting impact on both colleagues and customers alike.

Jewel will always be remembered for her unwavering love of God, nature, horses, and photography. She was often found in a flower field with her camera. She never met a stranger on her adventures. She had wisdom beyond her years, and was able to find joy in the simple things of life. Her outer beauty turned heads, but her inner beauty turned hearts. Her magnetic personality and contagious smile made lasting impressions on those who were blessed with her presence.

To honor Jewel’s memory and bid farewell to this extraordinary individual who touched so many lives during her short time with us, visitation will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Sunday, September 3, 2023, from 2:00 until 6:00 pm. Friends, family members, and acquaintances are all welcome to attend this gathering filled with warmth and remembrance.

Please gather with us to celebrate Jewel’s life at 10:00 am Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Curt Wagoner will officiate. It is an opportunity for all those whose lives have been touched by this exceptional young woman to share their memories and find solace in each other’s presence. A burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery, Smyrna with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Daisies, her favorite flower, will be provided at the committal.

Jewel’s untimely departure has left an indescribable void in the hearts of her loved ones. There is peace knowing she is in God’s loving arms where she will continue her journey in this world from another. In spirit she will remain alive through her family, friends, and all those whose lives she impacted. In this difficult time, let us unite to celebrate her life, her achievements, and the remarkable person she was.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

