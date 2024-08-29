OBITUARY: Clyde E. Marlin Jr.

Mr. Clyde E. Marlin Jr., 72, passed away peacefully at his home in New Mexico after an extended illness.

He previously lived in Michigan and various cities in Tennessee. He was born to Clyde E. Marlin Sr. and Dorothy A. Marlin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer Polk Marlin Sr. and Mamie Adams Marlin; Joe Ward Adcock and Alvie Delbridge Adcock. He was also preceded by two brothers, Ricky and Randy Marlin.

Mr. Marlin graduated from Central High School, Middle Tennessee State University, and attended the University of Sint Eustatius School of Medicine. In his younger days, Clyde Jr. worked with his Uncle Ralph for CFW Construction Company. He was later a laboratory technologist in California and Tennessee. Mr. Marlin was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and enjoyed participating in Pathfinder functions and volunteering.

He is survived by his children Angela Marlin, Rachel (Ryne) Avery, and Matthew (Joelle) Marlin, along with 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Kathy Marlin, and Debbie (Ricky) Reed, and his brother Larry (Darlene) Marlin. He was especially close to his Uncle Ralph (deceased) and Aunt Virginia Puckett and their family (many who survive him).

Clyde Jr. was known for his kindness, generosity with his time, and had a knack for striking up a conversation with anyone. He had many friends, with whom he maintained close contact, and never met a stranger. He loved to help others wherever he could. He enjoyed calling and visiting friends, family, grandchildren, and loved his pets.

Clyde Jr. had many, many interests, and hobbies. He loved to travel, particularly by air, and at one point owned and flew a Cessna 172. He was proud of his children for pursuing careers in aviation and nursing. He was a true friend with a big heart. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be 4-7 pm Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024, and 1-2 pm on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor Dennis Clark will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

