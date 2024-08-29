OBITUARY: James Ferrell Threlkeld

James Ferrell Threlkeld, age 81 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

He was born October 21, 1942, in Macon, Mississippi to the late William and Catherine Carpenter Threlkeld.

James was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Also preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Threlkeld; William Threlkeld; and sister, Elizabeth Threlkeld.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Threlkeld; son, Derick Threlkeld; and beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, from 12 pm – 1 pm with the service to follow in the chapel. Dr. Mike Norris will be officiating. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

