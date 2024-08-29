OBITUARY: Linda Sue Jones

Linda Sue Jones, age 60, passed away on August 27, 2024.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Linda was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, William Ray and Susie Alcorn Baxter; and brothers, Lonnie Ray Baxter and Allen Thomas Baxter.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jessie Lee Jones; sons, Ethan Lee Jones, Lincoln Eli Jones; brother, Benny Baxter; and granddaughter, Eleanor “Ella” Kinsley Jones

Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, September 1, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Visitation will also be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Monday, September 2, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with David Siler officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

