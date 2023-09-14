OBITUARY: Cindy White

Cindy White, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, peacefully passed away on September 12, 2023, at the age of 67.

Born on March 3, 1956, in Iowa City IA, Cindy was the cherished daughter of Johnette Cray and Thomas Hudson.

On a beautiful day in Iowa City, Cindy exchanged vows with her loving husband Donald White, whom she remained devoted to for an incredible 55 years. Their marriage was filled with unconditional love, support, and countless treasured memories.

After completing her education at Mid Prairie High School, Cindy embarked on a fulfilling career as a cook. She found joy in preparing delicious meals that brought people together. However, her true passion lay in caring for others. As a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and home caregiver for many years, Cindy selflessly dedicated herself to providing comfort and assistance to those in need.

Cindy’s warm heart and radiant smile touched the lives of everyone she encountered. She possessed an unwavering kindness that brightened even the darkest days. Her compassionate nature extended far beyond her professional life; she always went above and beyond to lend a helping hand to friends and strangers alike.

In her spare time, Cindy enjoyed pursuing her hobbies. Whether it was tending to her garden or baking delectable treats for loved ones to enjoy, she found solace and fulfillment in these simple pleasures. Most of all, Cindy cherished spending quality time with her family. Nothing brought her more happiness than being surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Cindy White leaves behind an indelible legacy of love and compassion that will continue to inspire future generations. She will be dearly missed by her adoring husband, Donald White; their children, Tanya White, Donnie (Marsha) White, Robert (Sarah) White, and Steve White; siblings, Victoria, Delbert, Rick, late sister Nancy, Becky, Tommy, Terry, Kelly, Ann, John, Bruce, and Matthew; grandchildren, Joseph, Briar, Selena, Autumn, Riley Jo, Danny, Siarah, and Robert Jr “Peanut”; great-grandchildren, Presley, Jax, Cilla, Graice, Christopher, Alyssa, and Alex; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

While we mourn the loss of such an extraordinary individual who brightened our lives with her presence, we take comfort in knowing that Cindy’s spirit will forever live on in our hearts. Her selflessness and unwavering love will be remembered as a guiding light for all who knew her.

A public celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna, TN, to honor Cindy White’s remarkable life and celebrate the profound impact she had on those around her. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in Cindy’s memory to the North American Pet Pig Association at the following link provided https://petpigs.com/home-page/donation/

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

