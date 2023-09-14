OBITUARY: Michaelina ‘Micki’ Lowe

Michaelina “Micki” Lowe, age 54, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023.

She was born in Chicago, IL and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 23 years. Micki was an accounting and property manager.

Micki was preceded in death by her son, Mathew Peterson.

She is survived by her parents, Arnold and Linda Gordon Peterson; husband, Terry Lowe; daughters, Amanda Gonzalez, Megan Peterson, Hayley Donovan, Blair Redmon; brothers, Jason Peterson, Victor Peterson; and nine grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM till time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 15, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Mike Hannah officiating. Burial will follow in Huddleston Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huddleston Cemetery, 16640 Cainsville Rd, Lascassas, TN 37085

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

