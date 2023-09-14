OBITUARY: Eveylon Geraldine Strader

Eveylon Geraldine Strader, age 75, passed away September 11, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born in Mt Holly, NJ and a resident of Smyrna, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Johnson and Eveylon Lewis Johnson; and husband, Bill Strader.

She is survived by son, Buddy Strader; daughter, Brenda McGinness Smith (Jaimie); a brother and sister; several nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, Abby Strader and Mira Jackson.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

