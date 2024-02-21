OBITUARY: Christopher Derek Lifferth

Christopher Derek Lifferth, age 44 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

He was a native of Davidson County and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was the general manager of Secure Lawn in Murfreesboro.

Chris loved all things outdoors; especially with his brothers and his sons. There are very few things that he enjoyed more than watching his boys play sports. He loved everyone.

Chris spent many hours serving in various callings within our church, most recently as Bishop of the West Fork Ward. Chris had unwavering faith in our Heavenly Father’s plan and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. In the words of his oldest son Landon, “Chris was tight with God.” He always had a smile on his face and something thoughtful to say.

Christopher is survived by his wife of 18 years, Julie Forrester Lifferth; children, Landon Lifferth, Parker Lifferth, Taylor Lifferth, Maddox Lifferth, Graham Lifferth; parents, David Lifferth, and Shirley Duncan Lifferth; siblings, David E. Lifferth and wife Mary, Laura Gage and husband Don Geoffrey Lifferth and wife Kate, Dan Lifferth and wife Kelly, Jonathan D. Lifferth and wife Lauralynn, Darren Lifferth and wife Sarah, Joshua Lifferth; Shauna Zurawski and husband Jeremy, Shala Stephens and husband Pat; and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/