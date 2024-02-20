Coming to Hulu March 2024

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is everything coming to Hulu in March 2024.
March 1
Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2
Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007
Ali | 2001
Bad Teacher | 2011
Batman Begins | 2005
Beasts of the Southern Wild | 2012
Belle | 2014
Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) | 2014
Blade Runner 2049 | 2017
Dangerous Beauty | 1998
The Descendants | 2011
Dreamin’ Wild | 2022
Drive Angry 3D | 2011
Dune | 2021
Dunkirk | 2017
Enough Said | 2013
Failure to Launch | 2006
The Favourite | 2018
Firehouse Dog | 2007
Foxcatcher | 2014
Goodfellas | 1990
Goosebumps | 2015
The Heat | 2013
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy | 2005
The Hot Chick | 2002
How I Live Now | 2013
Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2012
Inception | 2010
Kingdom Come | 2001
L.A. Confidential | 1997
Legends of the Fall | 1994
Life of Pi | 2012
My Cousin Vinny | 1992
No Good Deed | 2014
Person To Person | 2017
Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019
Salt | 2010
Scarface | 1983
Sexy Beast | 2001
Shark Tale | 2004
Sisters | 2015
The Spirit | 2008
Stand by Me | 1986
Street Kings | 2008
Surrogates | 2009
Takers | 2010
The Tree of Life | 2011
Thank You for Smoking | 2006
Thirteen | 2003
Win Win | 2011
The Wrestler | 2008
March 2
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood | 2019
March 5
Queens: Docuseries Premiere
MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere
The Marsh King’s Daughter | 2023
March 6
Extraordinary: Complete Season 2
Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere
Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7
March 7
The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere
Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere
30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1
Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story | 2023
Alone: Complete Season 10
Hoarders: Complete Season 14
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1
March 8
Cash Out | 2023
March 12
Blackfish | 2013
March 14
Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 23
Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini| 2023
The Stones and Brian Jones | 2023
March 15
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere
Station 19: Season 7 Premiere
9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere
Diggers | 2006
Children of the Corn | 2023
Life Partners | 2014
Taken | 2009
Taken 2 | 2012
360 | 2011
March 17
St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Livestream
March 19
Photographer: Season 1 Premiere
March 20
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22
March 21
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B
I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21
Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard | 2023
March 22
Davey & Jonesie’s Locker: Complete Season 1
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)
March 24
One Shot | 2021
Skyfire | 2021
March 25
Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Charlie’s Angels | 2019
March 26
DC League of Super-Pets | 2022
Montana Story | 2022
March 27
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)
March 28
We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1
Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1
Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
Cult Justice: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1
To Kill a Stepfather | 2023
$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1
24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1
March 29
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2
Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)
Paint | 2023
March 30
FX’s SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere
A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express | 2023
March 31
Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Mob Psycho 100 : Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family | 2011
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail | 2009