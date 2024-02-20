Top 5 Stories From February 20, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 20, 2024.
The Tennessee Department of Education announced that Murfreesboro City Schools has six schools recognized as Tennessee Reward Schools. Reward status is the top state distinction a public school can earn in Tennessee. Read More.
Bareback riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding are just some of the exciting events happening during the second CFRC Rodeo hosted by The Community Foundation of Rutherford County. Read More.
The donut shop, known for its 100-layer donuts, will soon open in Murfreesboro. Read More.
Ridge McMahan, Payton Ashburn, and Alexis Rodriquez were able to use their skills to recognize and assist an individual in a dangerous situation. Read more.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of February 19-24, 2024. Read more.