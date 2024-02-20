Top 5 Stories From February 20, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 20, 2024.

1Six Murfreesboro City Schools Receive Reward School Status

 

The Tennessee Department of Education announced that Murfreesboro City Schools has six schools recognized as Tennessee Reward Schools. Reward status is the top state distinction a public school can earn in Tennessee. Read More.

2CFRC Rodeo Returns March 1-2 to MTSU’s Tennessee Miller Coliseum

Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee, right, and first lady Elizabeth McPhee pose in front of Lone Star Rodeo promotional signage in March 2023 while attending the CFRC Rodeo hosted by The Community Foundation of Rutherford County and held at Tennessee Miller Coliseum, 304B W. Thompson Lane, in Murfreesboro, site of the 2024 rodeo at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 1-2. MTSU is one of the event’s key sponsors. (MTSU file photo by James Cessna)

Bareback riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding are just some of the exciting events happening during the second CFRC Rodeo hosted by The Community Foundation of Rutherford County. Read More.

3Five Daughters Bakery to Open in Murfreesboro

photo by Anita Siri

 

The donut shop, known for its 100-layer donuts, will soon open in Murfreesboro. Read More.

4Mayor Shane Mcfarland Recognizes Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Ladder 2 B-Shift With Stars Award

 

Ridge McMahan, Payton Ashburn, and Alexis Rodriquez were able to use their skills to recognize and assist an individual in a dangerous situation. Read more.

5Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through February 24, 2024

Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through February 24, 2024

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of February 19-24, 2024. Read more.

