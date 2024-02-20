Aidoo Named SEC Player of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – February 19, 2024 – For the first time in his career, Jonas Aidoo of the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is the SEC Player of the Week, as announced Monday afternoon by the league office.

A junior forward, Aidoo averaged 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game across a pair of dominant league victories last week. He shot 16-of-24 (66.7 percent) from the floor in his 50 minutes of action.

Aidoo started the week with a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double Wednesday in a 92-63 triumph at Arkansas. Both totals were the third-highest of his collegiate career and each led all players. The Durham, N.C., native shot a dazzling 11-of-14 (78.6 percent) from the floor to set a new career high in makes, as well as tally the best field-goal clip (min. five makes) by a Volunteer this season.

Saturday, Aidoo posted 11 points and a game-best eight rebounds in just 20 minutes of court time in Tennessee’s 88-53 win over Vanderbilt at Food City Center. He paced all players with three blocked shots and added two assists.

Aidoo, who is now tied for second in the SEC with three 20-point, 10-rebound showings this season, helped the Volunteers post just the fourth occurrence in the last seven seasons (2017-24) of an SEC team winning back-to-back league games by at least 64 points, including the third by Tennessee.

This is the 19th time in head coach Rick Barnes ‘ nine season as a Tennessee player has claimed SEC Player of the Week accolades. Aidoo is the 12th different Volunteer in that group.

This is the fourth SEC Player of the Week distinction for a Tennessee player this season, as Dalton Knecht won the award on Nov. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 23. This is the fifth time in the last eight seasons, including the second in a row, multiple Volunteers garnered the plaudit.

Aidoo and fifth-ranked Tennessee are back in action Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at Missouri, live on SEC Network from Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

To keep up with the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team on social media, follow @Vol_Hoops on Instagram and X/Twitter, as well as /tennesseebasketball on Facebook.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News