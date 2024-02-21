OBITUARY: Steven Edward Raburn

Steven Edward Raburn, age 48 of Christiana formerly of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

He was a native of Rutherford County and was a service manager with Tire World in Murfreesboro. He was a founder member of the SLEEPERS Car Club.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Christina Raburn, daughters, Courtney Raburn, Bethaney Raburn; grandchildren, Amelia, Lincoln, Evelyn; mother, Janet Foster and husband Jim; father, James Raburn and wife Fredia; brothers, Jason Raburn, and Jeff Sneed and Amanda; sister in law; Anna Stacy and fiancé Ashlee and a host of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SLEEPERS Car Club, Venmo $sleepercarclub24.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, February 24th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Cremation will follow the visitation. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/