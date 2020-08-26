Charles E. “Sonny” Moon, Jr., age 72 of La Vergne passed away suddenly early Monday August 24, 2020. A native of Nashville.

He was a great husband and father, and was outgoing and friendly, he never met a stranger. Sonny spent his 46-year career in the Tool and Dye Industry. He was avid Predators Fan and loved hunting and fishing.

Sonny is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janice; daughter, Shannon both of La Vergne; father Charles Sr.; sister Susan, nieces and nephews, Nikki and Doug Hendrick; great nephews, Luke, Will, Gabe and Mitchell all of Burns, TN.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Mabry Moon.

Visitation will be 4:00-6:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside service will be 2:00PM Friday at Thompson Cemetery in Burns. www.woodfinchapel.com

