MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A serial rapist who carried out multiple sexual attacks in Tennessee was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the rape of an elderly Murfreesboro woman.

“This was a very emotional case,” said Special Victims Unit (SVU) Detective Tommy Roberts. “The victim was 85-years-old. She has lived through so many things during her life and to be home, in her driveway, and to be violently attacked, it was sad. The thing that I can’t get over is after the suspect had confessed to us, we asked him why he did it and he stated, ‘I was bored’.”

Chriteris Allen, 21, of Jackson, Tennessee, was sentenced by Rutherford County Circuit Court Judge David Bragg at a sentencing hearing Friday, Aug. 21. Allen was found guilty of aggravated rape and robbing the 85-year-old victim at gunpoint at her Sunset Drive home in 2017. He was 18 years old at the time.

“It’s very saddening that crimes like this occur on the most vulnerable of people,” said SVU Detective Michael Yates. “The victim remained strong and courageous throughout the criminal proceedings. In the end, I am very pleased that we were able to bring justice for these hideous crimes.”

Allen was previously found guilty of raping three women in Jackson in Madison County and sentenced to 44 years in prison. He faces a total of 69 years.

Chriteris is serving his sentence at the Whiteville Correctional Facility in Hardeman County in West Tennessee.