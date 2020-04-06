Charles Edward Argo “Chuck” was born on February 23, 1969 recently passed away on April 1, 2020 at his home in Murfreesboro, TN. Chuck is the son of Shirley Panagopoulos and Richard Argo. Chuck was happily married to Lori Argo who was his partner in life for 30 years. He is survived by his wife, 4 children of their own, 4 grandchildren, 3 sisters, and numerous extended children that he considered his own.

Chuck was self-employed and the owner of Argos Lawncare. He provided a living for his family by working hard and trained his children to also be hard workers. Besides spending time with family and friends, Chuck had a passion of coaching, traveling, spending time outside, and attending sporting events. He instilled a love of the game, a passion for playing, and a competitive drive for his own kids; as well as other kids that he coached. He took pride in their accomplishments. He loved to travel, spend time outdoors, and attend sporting events. Chuck had an energetic, contagious personality that would capture the room and was known for his ability to take in everyone as one of his own. He touched many lives with his generosity and captivating love for others.

Due to COVID-19 protocol we will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date. The time and location will be announced after the restriction have been lifted. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.