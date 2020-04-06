Myrtle Viola Scott age 87, passed away at her residence April 1, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Church of God of Prophecy, Murfreesboro. Viola was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, Granny and Queen B.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, William Odos Jackson and Bobbie Lee Jackson; husband of 59 years, Sammie Scott; brother, Marvin Jackson; sisters, Nola Mae Jones, Opal Felts, and grandson, Wayne Bowman. She is survived by her son, Jeffery Scott of Atmore, AL; daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Waggoner of Old Hickory, Wanetta Scott of Murfreesboro, Carol (Andy) Turner of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Angela (Stu) Hollins, Penny (Greg) Barrett, Whitney (Blake) DeVar, Marissa Scott; seventeen great-grandchildren; fourteen great-great grandchildren; and three nephews.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home of Murfreesboro is in charge of burial arrangements. In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends, a private service and burial will be conducted with interment in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with James Spivey officiating.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Myrtle Viola Scott please visit our Sympathy Store.