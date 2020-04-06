Grant Miller, age 81 of Christiana, Tn went to meet the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. A native of Christiana, TN, he was the son of the late James Harvey Miller and Mable Parsley Miller. Mr. Miller was also preceded in death by his brothers James “Jimmy” Harvey Miller, Jr. and Mose Miller of Christiana.

Mr. Miller is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Betty Jo Spence Miller; his daughters, Gwendolyn Barrett (Phillip) of Shelbyville, TN, Robyn Pike (Jeff) of Murfreesboro, TN, Kathleen Batey (Mitchell) of Glasgow, Ky and Jo Ann Nash (Dale) of Chapel Hill, TN.

Mr. Miller has 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly and will be remembered by with loving fondness for the rest of their lives as Papa and Grandpa.

He was also a friend, uncle and brother-in-law to many who admired his calming reassurance and gentle nature as well as his determination and hard work ethic, a great example for all to follow.

He loved farming and was a life-long farmer, starting at age 9 he helped his Daddy in the milk barn and with any other farm work that had to be done. He gave it up for a while to work in town, but he couldn’t resist the pull it had on him, so he went back to it and worked full-time for 7 years. Then he was a hobby farmer until Alzheimer’s took that away from him. He worked for Rutherford County Co-op and then retired from Heritage Farms in 2003. He was also known as a woodworker and his family still enjoys some of the pieces that he made.

Due to the virus, services will be private. However, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and if you are interested in being a part of that, please email his daughter Gwen@failtegbar7@aol.com for further information.

Woodfin Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.