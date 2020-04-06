Mr. Larry Jay Wood, age 63, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home in Murfreesboro surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Alfred Jay and Loretta Pedro Wood.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Wood; daughters, Amanda Parker and her husband Bo, and Staci Rigby; grandchildren, Jaymison Parker, Sophie Parker, and Rylee Rigby; sister, Laura Wood Perez; brother, Matthew Wood; and many other family and friends.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.