OBITUARY: Cecil Nelson Smotherman Jr.

Cecil Nelson Smotherman, Jr. peacefully passed from this world on Friday, March 3, 2023 at age 89.

A native of Murfreesboro, he was the son of the late Cecil Smotherman, Sr. and Elizabeth Ferrell Smotherman.

He was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1954. Nelson proudly served in the United States Army. His career was with the United States Postal Service.

He was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church, serving in many capacities including numerous years as the Secretary of the Sunday School. He volunteered countless hours documenting history, assisting in the preparation of Sunday bulletins and children’s activity packets. He could often be found working throughout the church making an impact wherever he could.

Nelson was a faithful sports fan. Multiple games were always on his calendar where he precisely gathered sports statistics. As the record guru, his research ultimately led to the publication of TSSAA Record Book 1991 and culminated in his being inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame as a Contributing Member.

Nelson was often seen having lunch at the City Cafe community table, sharing memories of Murfreesboro. He gathered a large multigenerational family who cherished his unique personality.

He is survived by his brother, William C. Smotherman, and sister, Jane LaPaglia; nieces and nephews Scott Smotherman (Briana), Julie Clinebell (John), Janet Hannah (Gary), Michael LaPaglia (Tricia) and Laura Swift (Drew); and two following generations of nieces and nephews, most of whom affectionately called him “Moose. “

Nelson lived his life with determination, intention and service. His impact on those he has left behind is immeasurable. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation with the Smotherman family will be Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will be Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery with Celebration of Life following at First Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM. Rev. Dr. John Hinkle, Jr. will officiate. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Smotherman’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church Legacy Capital Fund, 210 N. Spring St., Murfreesboro, TN, or to Oakland High School Attn. to Nelson Smotherman Fund, 2225 Patriot Dr., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

