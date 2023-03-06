OBITUARY: Barbara Jean Luttrell Hicks

Barbara Jean Luttrell Hicks, age 79 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Born in Columbia, TN, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Luttrell, Sr., and Ruth Davis Luttrell.

Mrs. Hicks was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Luttrell, Jr., Billy Ray, James Lee, Jerry Wayne, John Harold, and David Stanton Luttrell; sisters, Betty Ruth Wiley, Thelma Johnson, Elaine Culbertson, and Brenda Farrar; grandchildren, Daniel Brantley Walton, and Anthony Taylor Hicks; great-granddaughter Kate Elizabeth Cresap; and a son-in-law, Glenn Meadows.

Mrs. Hicks is survived by her husband of 61 years, Rev. Milton L. Hicks; sons, Milton Dwayne Hicks and his wife Suzanne of Murfreesboro, TN, Charles Anthony “Tony” Hicks and his wife Jamie of Shelbyville, TN, David Randall “Randy” Hicks and his wife Kerry of Portland, TN; daughter, Tammy Thompson and her husband Scott of Jacksonville, FL; Ten grandchildren; Five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Dorothy Holt Keith and her husband Alton of Columbia, TN, Linda Gilliam of Cornersville, TN, and Debbie Jones and her husband Danny of Lynnville, TN; sisters-in-law, Brenda Gray Luttrell of Mt. Pleasant, TN, Darlene Coffee of Lewisburg, TN, and Sharon Hooten Luttrell of Lewisburg, TN.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM Monday, March 6, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN. The funeral service will be at 6:00 PM following the visitation with Rev. W. D. Thomason officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Hicks was a faithful pastor’s wife and a member of Stones River Baptist Church.

An online guestbook for the Hicks family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

